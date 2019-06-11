First Alert Forecast: early Autumn humidity levels in June

TUESDAY: In the wake of our sweeping cold front, expect drier air to hold over the region into Tuesday. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will remain in check through the day, giving an almost early Autumn feel to the air. A quiet, comfortable night ahead as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will hold over the region – a weak system will skirt across the northern half of the state, but expect central Mississippi to remain dry and comfortable. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. The weak system to the north will push another re-assuring puff of drier air into the area by Wednesday night and early Thursday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm over the region for much of the week, keeping humidity levels in check and rain chances in check as well. Highs will generally stay in the middle 80s Thursday. Eventually, the high pressure ridge pulls farther east and eventually drags moisture back into the region – highs will rocket back to the lower 90s and a few hit and miss storms will be possible by the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
