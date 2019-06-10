Family plans to sue city of Oxford, police after former officer allegedly kills woman

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - As former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne waits for his day in court, accused of killing Dominique Clayton, the attorney representing her family wants someone to be held accountable now.
On Monday, the family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, sent an official notice to Oxford’s city clerk and interim Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
The notice is a 90 day heads up for a lawsuit asking for at least $5 million in compensation
“Based on our investigation we believe that Matthew Kinne was on the clock at the time he murdered Ms. Clayton. We believe he was in uniform. Evidence shows that he used his police cruiser and we also believe he used his duty weapon,” Moore said.
According to Moore, preliminary autopsy results reveal Clayton died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Her family says it happened in her bedroom while she was sleeping last month.
In the notice, Moore wrote Clayton "thought she was pregnant by Officer Kinne" and told Kinne five days prior to her death.
After that conversation, Clayton shared with her sister “concerns that Officer Kinne may cause her harm”.
The DA denied WMC Action News 5′s request to see the final autopsy.
“They put this mad man in uniform. He committed this murder under the color of state law And so we are able to pursue federal and state claims against the city and Oxford Police Department,” Moore said.
Moore says the city has shown remorse for Clayton’s death and has been forthcoming,
He hopes the city will settle with Clayton’s family.
“If not, I am prepared to go the distance with the City of Oxford,” he said.
Oxford's mayor declined to comment on the notice.
The city’s interim police chief did not respond to our request.
