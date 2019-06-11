2000 under boil water notice after water main break in west Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s been another water-main break in Jackson that city crews are working to repair.
The break left some residents in Jackson without water for several hours Monday night. 2000 connections are affected by a precautionary boil water notice.
Several streets in west Jackson were affected by this water main break. The water is back on but crews will return Tuesday morning to continue repairs.
Streets affected were:
- Wiggins Road
- Truman Street
- Shaw Drive
- Tulane Street
- Cabaniss Circle
- Westhaven Blvd
- London Lane
Water service is expected to be restored within the hour for all streets except
Cabaniss Circle, Westhaven Blvd., and London Lane
A contractor working on Cabaniss Circle discovered the water main break Monday morning. Crews had to shut the water off as they repaired the 8-inch water main break.
When the water was restored, maintenance crews discovered two more leaks on Westhaven Blvd.
Those repairs are expected to begin this morning. We don’t know how long it will take to complete the work.
We’re also working to find out if this area is under a boil water alert.
