City of Jackson files lawsuit against Siemens Corporation for “massive fraud” operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced during a press conference Tuesday that the City of Jackson has filed a lawsuit against Siemens related to the city’s dysfunctional water meter and billing system.
The lawsuit seeks to recover money lost to the city that was caused by Siemens misconduct.
The mayor says the company failed to deal honestly with the city, manipulated the city’s policy for creating business and job opportunities for citizens and burdened the city with one of the most expensive municipal water meters and billing systems in the country.
“We believe the citizens of Jackson are innocent and they deserve compensation for the wrong done,” said Mayor Lumumba.
Siemens failure is allegedly costing the city more than $20 million each year.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.