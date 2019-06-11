City of Jackson files lawsuit against Siemens Corporation for “massive fraud” operation

City of Jackson files lawsuit against Siemens Corporation for “massive fraud” operation
Siemens generic; Source: Facebook
By ShaCamree Gowdy | June 11, 2019 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:16 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced during a press conference Tuesday that the City of Jackson has filed a lawsuit against Siemens related to the city’s dysfunctional water meter and billing system.

City of Jackson Siemens lawsuit (Tuesday, June 11, 2019) by ShaCamree Gowdy on Scribd

The lawsuit seeks to recover money lost to the city that was caused by Siemens misconduct.

The mayor says the company failed to deal honestly with the city, manipulated the city’s policy for creating business and job opportunities for citizens and burdened the city with one of the most expensive municipal water meters and billing systems in the country.

“We believe the citizens of Jackson are innocent and they deserve compensation for the wrong done,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Siemens failure is allegedly costing the city more than $20 million each year.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.