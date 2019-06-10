Texas man leads police chase on I-20, later captured at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man lead police on a chase on I-20 and was later captured at the Jackson International Airport Monday afternoon.
According to officials, a Rankin County deputy was nearly hit by a Ford pickup truck traveling west on I-20 near Pelahatchie around 2:30 p.m.
The deputy then tried to stop the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. The driver of the truck, later identified as Lance Michael Clark, then began to evade the deputy in a “reckless and felonious manner.”
At one point when Clark passed the deputy, he made an apparent attempt to hit the patrol vehicle. The deputy was soon joined by other Rankin County officials as well as officers from the Pearl Police Department and the Richland Police Department.
Clark exited I-20 onto MS Highway 475, crossed over onto Highway 80 and then drove onto Jackson International Airport property.
While evading officers, Clark drove onto the upper level of the airport where he was met by Airport police, who then assisted in his arrest.
Clark was ordered out of the vehicle and told to lie on the ground. Instead of complying, the 30-year-old began to swear at law enforcement officers. He was quickly subdued and taken into custody.
Clark and his passenger, who was an immediate family member, were taken in for questioning and, based on subsequent interviews, it appeared Clark had suffered a mental episode.
While the passenger was released without charges, Clark was charged with felony evasion as well as various misdemeanor traffic violations.
He will be held without bond until he has his initial appearance in court. He will also be required to have a mental assessment prior to being released from jail.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.