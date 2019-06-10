Ravonte Flowers, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ravonte Flowers, a 27-year-old black male, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, after being found lying in the road, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Flowers was found on Tifton Drive near Spryfield Road at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Investigators said Flowers appeared to have been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests in the case nor determined a motive.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
