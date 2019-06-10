Phone scammers posing as Hinds County Deputy Sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is once again seeing an increase in the number of complaints where victims have been scammed over the phone.
The caller, posing as a Hinds County Deputy Sheriff, convinces the victim that they owe money for old fines and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Victims have reacted by giving banking information and in most cases, obtaining Green Dot Money Pack card, scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask for money or try to obtain personal information over the phone.
"The scammers have a fake answering service identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, said Major Pete Luke. “Do not give your personal information to anyone over the phone.”
If you receive one of these calls, please report it to your local law enforcement.
