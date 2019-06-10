Several new businesses making their way to Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The town of Pelahatchie is attracting new businesses to the area.
A Texas company, the Jenkins Organization, has purchased the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park and plans to expand the camp-resort.
It will include new amenities, kayaks and pedals boats.
A nutrition store and a trucking company has also expanded to the town.
The mayor is excited about the businesses investing in their community.
“It’s awesome and for the town it’s even more better, because we a different variety of businesses that we’re able to attend," said Mayor Ryshonda Beechem. "For the town, it’s more sales tax, and we’re able to thrive as a community.”
The mayor is also working to expand the Milltown Park.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.