Mississippi State heading back to Omaha after 8-1 victory over Stanford

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - For the 11th time in school history, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are headed to Omaha.
In game two of the Starkville Regional, the Stanford Cardinals took an early 1-0 lead after Kyle Stowers led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run.
The Bulldogs would go on to score eight unanswered runs in the contest. They first got on the board in the top of the third with a bases-loaded walk. It was followed by a triple off the wall from Dustin Skelton to clear the bases, giving State the 4-1 lead.
Peyton Plumlee pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and didn’t allow another hit until the seventh. He struck out six and walked one, receiving a standing ovation from the 11,000 plus fans.
Senior Jake Mangum, with his final at bat at Dudy Noble, began the ninth inning with a single to the left side of the infield. It was Mangum’s 378th career hit, he is fifth all time in NCAA history. Three batters later, Senior Elijah MacNamee ripped a three-run homer to left field to put State up 8-1 going in to the bottom of the ninth.
The Bulldogs have played in four Super Regionals in the last four years, with four different head coaches. This is the second year in a row they are heading back to Omaha. Mississippi State will play the winner of the Auburn/North Carolina Super in the opening round of the College World Series.
