Police identify man killed after multiple rounds fired into apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Vintage Apartments in Jackson.
He has been identified as 46-year-old Joe Dozier.
The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
Police say the man was inside an upstairs unit when multiple shots were fired by an unknown suspect.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying outside on the building’s second level with gunshot wounds to the arm.
Officers also found an upstairs apartment unit that had been hit by multiple rounds of gunfire.
Officers later learned that the victim was inside when an unknown man fired shots into the apartment. The suspect ran and the victim later left the apartment, before dying from his injuries.
Police do not know a motive for the shooting.
