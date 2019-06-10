Keith Moore, 51

By C.J. LeMaster | June 10, 2019 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 12:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keith Moore, a 51-year-old black man, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle in west Jackson, police said.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to Clinton Boulevard near Rosehaven Drive and found Moore suffering from severe injuries.

He died a short time later.

Investigators were told that Moore was walking just off the roadway when a vehicle appeared to veer off the road, striking him. Information suggests that the collision was intentional.

Police arrested 22-year-old Johnathan Hawkins and charged him with vehicular manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Holmes said officers are investigating Moore’s death as a homicide.

