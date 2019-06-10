Keith Moore, 51

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keith Moore, a 51-year-old black man, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle in west Jackson, police said.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Officers responded to Clinton Boulevard near Rosehaven Drive and found Moore suffering from severe injuries.
He died a short time later.
Investigators were told that Moore was walking just off the roadway when a vehicle appeared to veer off the road, striking him. Information suggests that the collision was intentional.
Police arrested 22-year-old Johnathan Hawkins and charged him with vehicular manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Holmes said officers are investigating Moore’s death as a homicide.
