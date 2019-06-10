JPD asking for public’s help locating two suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating two suspects.
22-year-old James Beasley is wanted for auto theft related to an incident that happened in May.
52-year-old Billy Young is wanted for embezzlement of an auto, related to an incident that occurred in April.
If you know the whereabouts of either Beasley or Young, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2,500 is possible if your information leads to an arrest.
