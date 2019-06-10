Joe Dozier, 46

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joe Dozier, a 46-year-old black male, died Monday, June 10, 2019, after someone fired multiple times into an apartment, police said.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at the Vintage Apartments at approximately 3 a.m.
Police say Dozier was inside an upstairs unit when someone fired multiple shots into the building.
The unknown gunman left shortly after firing the shots.
When officers arrived, Dozier had made his way out of the apartment but died of his injuries.
Holmes said Dozier was struck multiple times in the arm.
Police have not made any arrests nor released a motive in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
