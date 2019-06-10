Gary Lee, 34

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gary Lee, a 34-year-old black man, died Friday, June 7, 2019, after being shot at a Jackson gas station, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Citgo gas station on West McDowell Road.
Investigators learned that a man fired multiple rounds at a group of men standing in the parking lot near the store.
The gunman left the scene in a small silver sedan with at least three other people inside.
Holmes Lee was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Holmes said two other people were also injured in the shooting: one man sustained a minor graze wound, and another remains in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police, with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, took four people into custody: Javarca Myers, 24; Jermaine Robinson, 37; Aram Cain, 34; and April Lang, 36.
Officers believe Myers was the gunman; he has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
The other three face one count of accessory after the fact to murder and two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault charges.
