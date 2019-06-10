First Youth Citizens’ Police Academy of 2019 begins today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first Youth Citizens’ Police Academy of 2019 begins Monday.
The academy is sponsored by the Jackson Police Department in conjunction with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Public Schools Campus Enforcement.
For the next two weeks, it will be held Monday - Friday, from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy.
During the youth academy, students will have an opportunity to tour various areas of operation within the Jackson Police Department. They will also be exposed to subject matter dealing with drug/gang awareness, team building exercises, conflict resolution and community service during this two week experience.
The kids are provided lunch daily by Jackson Public Schools through their summer feeding program.
Graduation will take place at 10:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Jackson Police Training Academy. The police department encourages the public to come out to support and congratulate the young ambassadors for the Jackson Police Department and the City of Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.