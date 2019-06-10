First Alert Forecast: muggy Monday; less humid days ahead

MONDAY: Starting off the work week amid the remains of the muggy airmass that has plagued the area the past week. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs working their way into the middle to upper 80s; a stray shower can’t be ruled out. A second cold front will move through the area, ushering a cooler and drier airmass overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TUESDAY: In the wake of our sweeping cold front, expect drier air to hold over the region into Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will remain in check through the day, giving an almost early Autumn feel to the air.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm over the region for much of the week, keeping humidity levels in check and rain chances in check as well. Highs will generally stay in the middle 80s through Wednesday and Thursday. Eventually, the high pressure ridge pulls farther east and eventually drags moisture back into the region – highs will rocket back to the lower 90s and a few hit and miss storms will be possible by the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.