Brandon’s Kellum Clark heading to MLB “Pipeline”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On any day of the week, you can find Brandon High School’s Kellum Clark either batting at the school’s cages, or taking swings at home.
Perfect Game has named this 6′4″, 220 pound Senior the #1 high school first baseman in the country, number one overall in Mississippi, and 26th overall nationwide.
“I have to keep working hard. None of this is a given, I have to go and take it, I can’t expect to get it,” he says.
That work ethic that has landed him an exclusive opportunity this summer, to get trained under the likes of Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones, and Andy Pettitte. It’s MLB and USA Baseball’s new Prospect Development Pipeline League.
Brandon High School’s Head Baseball Coach Daniel Best says Clark is one of just two players in Mississippi who got the invite.
“It’s a really big deal to our whole program, to our community. Any time you can have a kid that gets that opportunity is a big thing for the entire program,” Best tells us.
Clark says the opportunity will take him to Bradenton, Florida, where 80 primier players will be whittled down to 20 by August.
“The top 20 will go to South Korea to compete in the games against basically the whole world, and will compete for the gold medal,” Clark adds.
If he makes that cut, he will have to make up his school work for the chance awarded to so few. He’s from Brandon, but attended Jackson Academy before coming back to Brandon High School last fall.
Best says Clark excels just about everywhere on the baseball diamond, and hits all the markers that Major League Baseball looks for.
“His size, obviously, power, work ethic, great kid, 4.0 in the classroom, he’s the first one here, last one to leave, he hit 500 this year with ten home runs,” he says. “If you had nine of him on the field, you’d have a pretty good squad.”
As for younger, aspiring players, Clark encourages them to work every day, and give credit where it’s due.
“Glory to God,” he says.
Clark has committed to Mississippi State when he graduates in 2020.
