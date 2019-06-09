Non-profit sends free books for inmates in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers of Big House Books packed boxes of donated books Sunday that will be delivered to inmates across Mississippi.
Inmates write letters to the organization requesting books they would like to read. The books are shipped to correctional facilities and juvenile detention centers across Mississippi.
Volunteers say every person has the right to educate themselves, even if they are incarcerated.
It’s their goal to make that a reality for inmates.
“Bettering the conditions of prisoners in Mississippi is a very drastic issue right now, especially with the terrible conditions that prisoners go through in Mississippi and terrible conditions that prisoners go through all around America," said volunteer Bezal Jupiter. "It’s kind of like lessening that as much as we can as people on the outside.”
The non-profit has shipped more than 13,000 books to inmates across the state.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.