Another Warm Day; Cooler Next Week

Rain chances continue to decrease, although a passing shower is still possible this afternoon, mainly in East Mississippi. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Remaining hot and steamy through Monday, followed by beautiful weather beginning Tuesday; humidity levels drop significantly as cooler, dry air slips in from the north. Afternoon highs hold in the low to middle 80s through Thursday as morning lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.