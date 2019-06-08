Man charged in connection to deadly hit and run on Clinton Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has made an arrest after a man was hit by a car.
It happened at the 5000 block of Clinton Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Police say that 51-year-old Keith Moore died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle.
Officers were told that the victim was walking just off the roadway when a vehicle appeared to veer off the road, striking the him.
22-year-old Jonathan Hawkins has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
The vehicle believed to have been involved, a tan Toyota Camry, was also recovered from the 100 block of O’Ferrell Avenue.
Hawkins remains in custody as he awaits an initial court appearance.
This investigation is ongoing.
