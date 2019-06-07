Water line burst leaves 4,100 customers under boil water notice in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Hazlehurst Mayor Shirley Sandifer, 4,100 customers are under a boil water notice because one of the main water lines burst Wednesday.
Water pressure started to drop and when pressure and water get to a certain levels, the Mississippi Department of Health is notified and a boil water notice must be issued.
Repairs were completed around 3 a.m. Thursday. Sandifer said the city’s tank lost water.
“Customers now have water, but we’re under the boil water alert until sample comes back cleared from the Dept of Health,” said the mayor.
Sandifer added the city has also incorporated a texting app to communicate with the residents of Hazlehurst.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.