One 'armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted, two arrested in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police made two arrests in a shooting that happened May 13 on Drummond Street. They are searching for a third suspect.
20-year-old Jshon Melvin Ross was arrested at a home on Mundy Street on May 16th and 22-year-old Keyaudre Cortez Fultz (aka “Country Boy”) turned himself in to the Vicksburg Police Department. Both men were charged with drive by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They both received a $200,000 bond.
Vicksburg police have a warrant for 21-year-old Dequarius Smith aka “Quell” of Utica, Ms.
Smith is wanted for drive-by shooting and shooting into a occupied dwelling. Smith is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Smith please call Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS (8477) or logon to www.centralmscrimestoppers.com/ www.p3tips.com or Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511.
The shooting they were involved in happened on Drummond and Forrest Street on May 13th.
A silver pick up truck crashed and the occupants jumped out of the truck and ran. After investigating, police learned there had been a shooting before the crash.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.