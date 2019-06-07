'God have mercy’: Natchez 4-year-old dead from blunt force trauma

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong, they’re investigating injuries to a a child.
The victim was pronounced dead in a Merit Natchez emergency room at 12:35 Wednesday. Natchez Coroner James Lee said an autopsy shows that the child died from blunt force trauma.
“I wish I had the correct words to describe how devastating this is," said Coroner Lee. “God have Mercy."
The coroner said he is uncertain of all the circumstances in this case. The body is being transported to the state crime lab for mandatory autopsy.
The name of the victim is being withheld because the child is a minor.
Chief Armstrong indicated that his department is also investigating injuries to at least one other child.
There have been no arrests or charges filed at this time.
This is a developing story and we will updates as more information becomes available.
