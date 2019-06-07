First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours at times Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: Moisture continues to get pulled northward and squeezed out through your Friday. Expect more rounds of showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will break for a some sunshine breaks at times. A few gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Rainfall totals could be around 1-2″ in spots.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Our sluggish moving system will continue bring rounds of scattered showers and storms to the region through Saturday and Sunday. Rain will not be constant, but you’ll still want to have indoor plans and the umbrellas handy at times. Rain chances will begin to taper into Sunday as the upper disturbance shifts farther east. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s as warmer air filters in. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will likely be between 1-2″.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will slowly nose its way back into the region through the latter parts of the forecast period. Expect skies to become increasingly bright amid slightly drier air pushing into the region as well. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s early, moving back toward the middle to upper 80s by late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.