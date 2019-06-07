First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours at times Friday, Saturday

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our sluggish moving system will continue bring rounds of scattered showers and storms to the region through Saturday and Sunday. Rain will not be constant, but you’ll still want to have indoor plans and the umbrellas handy at times. Rain chances will begin to taper into Sunday as the upper disturbance shifts farther east. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s as warmer air filters in. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will likely be between 1-2″.