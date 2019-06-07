CONSIDER THIS: Taking Back Our Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is in downtown Jackson, so every day we get to see firsthand the challenges facing the capital city, but also the many improvements taking place. Sadly, shootings and murders lead our newscasts on an almost daily basis, making it difficult to appreciate the positive things underway. In the city center, roads are being paved, infrastructure is being repaired and replaced, new businesses are opening, and new housing options are available. And even though renovating downtown Jackson is vitally important for the metro and the state, it is just one of many areas that make up the entire city.
That’s why it is critical for people to work together in the individual neighborhoods to improve their communities. That is what’s happening in one area of south Jackson where Apostolic Restoration Ministry is working to create a sense of pride. Here’s how Pastor Lanford Porter describes it, “If people were to invest in their own community; take pride in their own community, you would see the change that a vision would bring about.”
I believe one of the biggest factors fueling the excessive crime and lack of community engagement in Jackson is its depressing landscape. There are decaying, abandoned businesses and homes across the city. It’s hard to create a positive uprising, to create safe communities, when everything around you is in disrepair, neglected and blighted. If Detroit can clean up their city, so can we. We need more groups like Apostolic Restoration Ministry leading the charge to improve the smaller communities that make up Jackson as a whole.
