CONSIDER THIS: Taking Back Our Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is in downtown Jackson, so every day we get to see firsthand the challenges facing the capital city, but also the many improvements taking place. Sadly, shootings and murders lead our newscasts on an almost daily basis, making it difficult to appreciate the positive things underway. In the city center, roads are being paved, infrastructure is being repaired and replaced, new businesses are opening, and new housing options are available. And even though renovating downtown Jackson is vitally important for the metro and the state, it is just one of many areas that make up the entire city.