West Marion’s Colby White drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - After a season of shutdown strikeouts at Mississippi State, Colby White’s live arm caught the eyes of professional baseball scouts.
The West Marion grad was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth round of Tuesday’s MLB draft at No. 188 overall.
After spending two years at PRCC, White’s made an immediate impact in one season with the Bulldogs. The “Foxworth Flamethrower” boasts a 3.28 earned-run-average in 25 appearances, while opposing batters are hitting just .180 against him.
Nicknamed “Night Night” Colby White, the right-hander’s struck out 45 of 89 batters faced this season with a fastball topping out at 98 mph.
Here’s a look at some of the other Mississippi players drafted to the majors this week:
- Ethan Small (MSU) - Milwaukee Brewers (1st round, No. 28)
- Matt Wallner (USM) – Minnesota Twins (CBA, No. 39)
- Grae Kessinger (Ole Miss) - Houston Astros (2nd round, No. 68)
- Jake Mangum (MSU) – New York Mets (4th round, No. 118)
- Will Ethridge (Ole Miss) - Colorado Rockies (5th round, No. 159)
- Thomas Dillard (Ole Miss) - Milwaukee Brewers (5th round, No. 163)
- Cooper Johnson (Ole Miss) - Detroit Tigers (6th round, No. 172)
