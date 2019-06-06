Two people wounded in shooting while driving on Lexington Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Officers believe that the shooting took place on Lexington Avenue just before 2:00 p.m.
Shots were fired from a light colored car into the car that the victims were riding in.
The victims are expected to be okay. There is not motive at this time.
If you have any information that could help officer you’re asked to call police.
This is a developing story.
