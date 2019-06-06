Taking Back Our Streets: Church ‘ARM’ed with plans to revitalize abandoned buildings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been said, “be the change you wish to see in the world.”
There’s a church in south Jackson “ARM”ed with determination to take back the streets and not only change the scenery, but transform some lives in the process. It’s on Carmel Avenue in south Jackson, about 2.8 miles from downtown and they are living up to their name, Apostolic Restoration Ministry, one building at a time.
“Anytime you see an abandoned, plighted area like this, it’s a mecca for crime.”
It’s also an opportunity for Pastor Lanford Porter; an opportunity to practice what he preaches. After all, it’s in the name of his church: Apostolic Restoration Ministries or ARM as the flock likes to call it.
Pastor Lanford Porter said,"One thing that we believe in, restoration, and when it comes to restoration, God never gives the vision without making provision."
The vision in 2009 was to purchase and make this vacant building his new church home, but fire heavily damaged it. That didn’t stop Pastor Porter and the once eyesore is now a sight for sore eyes. There are after school and pre-school programs with fun events like this kiddie pool time....all in a neighborhood dotted with abandoned, dilapidated property, like this strip mall...once a thriving Apple Ridge Shopping center.
“Mississippi Highway Patrol used this as a license station for this area.” said Andrew Leverette.
Former state trooper Andrew Leverette remembers the good days of the Apple Ridge Shopping Center. So does Alfranso Davis, one of the last business owners still operating on this street.
Alfranso Davis said, “You’d be amazed at what goes on at night round here in those type of buildings. Those big empty buildings like that. So much drugs and all kind of stuff going on. They really need to do something with the building.”
Pastor Lanford says he's going to do something with that building. His vision? Ten houses that potential residents would lease to own after economic education.
“And if the secretary of state would sign a piece of paper and sign this property over to us, we would implement a plan that would turn this into a mecca in the desert," Pastor Porter.
Rep. Ronnie Crudup said, “I grew up in this area. I’ve seen the transition. You know, coming from the area of Wingfield High School; driving down here; working at my first job at Dairy Queen; riding my bike across this street.”
Pastor Lanford has an ally in state government in Representative Ronnie Crudup.
Rep. Ronnie Crudup said, “Let’s have a real vision about how we can bring this area back and so, that’s what I’m looking forward to is let’s get it together; let’s sit at the table for real vision in bringing this community back; not only what it used to be but even better than that.”
Restoring property isn’t the only mission of ARM. Andrew Leverette, the former state trooper is now a deacon with the church...he uses his law enforcement experience in outreach and he says there are already results.
Andrew Leverette said, “We got young people that has felony convictions; now they have jobs with major factories so, we have guys I have met, young folks I have met, help train them and got them back into school; playing football and baseball, so it’s a tremendous help. This church here is a great, great asset to this area.”
Clearly, taking back this street won’t be easy for this church. Not everyone in the neighborhood is on board. Our interview was interrupted when a group drove by shouting insults and obscenities.
It’s obvious that behavior doesn’t faze these men...because they are ARM’d with scripture and the desire to make meaningful change in an area of the capital city in desperate need of it.
“If people were to invest in their own community; take pride in their own community, you would see the change that a vision would bring about.” said, Pastor Lanford Porter.
