Store manager fired after deputy picking up engagement ring turned away over service weapon

After learning of an incident involving a law enforcement officer in Iredell County, North Carolina, Kay Jewelers reached out immediately to the customer and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and we sincerely apologized for the mishandling of this matter. Our policy is that any member of law enforcement is always welcomed in our store at any time, as a customer or in an official capacity. We have tremendous respect for and closely work with law enforcement at all levels, and we thank the Office for bringing this to our attention. We are reinforcing store training regarding all of our Customer First policies, as well as specific policies related to law enforcement, in all of our stores. The store manager is no longer employed by the company.

- Kay Jewelers