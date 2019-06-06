Southern Miss J.C. Keys Taken in Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Keys’ best outing of the year came in a victory in relief over Ole Miss (5/1) in which he fanned six and did not allow a run, hit or walk over 2 2/3 innings. In addition, Keys posted a three-inning outing versus Holy Cross (3/8, G2) in which he whiffed a career-high tying seven over three innings to earn a save. He gave up an unearned run on three hits over two innings with no walks and four strikeouts to defeat ULM (3/19)