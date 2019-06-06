Sewage contamination prompts “no contact” advisory for several Jackson waterways connected to Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A “no contact” water advisory has been issued for waterways connecting to the Pearl River due to sewage contamination.
According to the MDEQ, an advisory is in affect for a section of the Pearl River from Hanging Moss Creek to the Swinging Bridge in Byram. Advisories are also issued for Big Creek, Belhaven Creek (which includes a sandbar called “Belhaven Beach” where it flows into the Pearl River), Hanging Moss Creek, Town Creek, Lynch Creek, Eubanks Creek, Hardy Creek and Trahon Creek.
Tilda Slough is also included - it’s along the south side of Pascagoula Street and east of Jefferson Street (parallel to Pascagoula Street) and flows through an underground culvert then emerges at I-55 near the Pearl Street exit.
This slough drains north under High Street where it is pumped to the Pearl River.
MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
The advisory is being issued due to ongoing sanitary sewer overflows around the City of Jackson discharging wastewater into various bodies of water.
MDEQ staff will continue to collect water samples and monitor the water quality in the area. The advisory may be revised as needed.
