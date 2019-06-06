Sewage contamination prompts “no contact” advisory for several Jackson waterways connected to Pearl River

According to the MDEQ, an advisory is in affect for a section of the Pearl River from Hanging Moss Creek to the Swinging Bridge in Byram. Advisories are also issued for Big Creek, Belhaven Creek (which includes a sandbar called “Belhaven Beach” where it flows into the Pearl River), Hanging Moss Creek, Town Creek, Lynch Creek, Eubanks Creek, Hardy Creek and Trahon Creek.