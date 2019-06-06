Pothole claims another tire, driver says unmarked spot is a safety hazard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson resident is livid and wants the city to pay up after he had a tire blowout from hitting a pothole.
It happened on West Street near Fortification Street.
What upsets Harold Lathon the most is that, he says, the road hazard wasn’t marked.
"Almost lost control of my car this morning. That's just ridiculous to have something like that and there at least not be a warning," said Lathon.
He is still angry about his 9 a.m. encounter with the pothole.
The Jackson businessman blames the city for the damage.
“It may not be enough available to fix every pothole in the city, but surely we should have enough money to place a warning or a cone so that residents won’t be faced the unexpected expenses,” said Lathon.
The former Jackson Interim Director of Planning and Economic Development said he will be filing a claim with the city for the $248 he paid to get a new tire.
City of Jackson Communications Director Candice Cole said the city received a 311 request for that location on May 22.
According to the City of Jackson, the Risk Management Department paid claimants more than $55,000 last year in compensations for repairs of vehicle damage caused by potholes or any other faulty street or road conditions.
“I get it, you can’t do everything with such limited funding," the frustrated motorist said. “But to not let your citizens be warned, that’s a safety issue.”
Jackson city officials said a crew will be sent out to the pothole, but no timeline for a repair was provided.
