Natchez man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to possessing a firearm while under felony indictment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tywone Noble, 23, of Natchez, pled guilty Thursday before Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette, III to possession of a firearm while under a felony indictment..
On January 22, 2018, Tywone Noble was indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury on felony charges. While Noble was still under that indictment, on November 19, 2018, probation agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections were conducting home visits in the area of Beaumont Street and observed four men standing in front of a house. As they approached, the agents observed one of the men, Noble, holding an assault rifle. On April 16, 2019, Noble was charged in a federal indictment with possessing a firearm while under felony indictment.
Noble will be sentenced on October 1, 2019 by Judge Bramlette and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bert Carraway.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.