Natchez man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to possessing a firearm while under felony indictment

On January 22, 2018, Tywone Noble was indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury on felony charges. While Noble was still under that indictment, on November 19, 2018, probation agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections were conducting home visits in the area of Beaumont Street and observed four men standing in front of a house. As they approached, the agents observed one of the men, Noble, holding an assault rifle. On April 16, 2019, Noble was charged in a federal indictment with possessing a firearm while under felony indictment.