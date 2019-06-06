8 MSU Players Selected on Final Day of Major League Baseball First Year Draft

Allen is enjoying a breakout sophomore season with a .350 batting average in 62 starts at first base. He also owns career highs in runs scored (55), hits (87), doubles (22), home runs (7), RBIs (63) and walks (32). Allen has also played a solid first base, committing just two errors in 527 chances in the field. It is the second time in his career that Allen has been drafted, as he was a 36th round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft coming out of UMS-Wright Prep.