'It’s a tragic loss for our little town’: Community, relatives react after 3 killed in Raymond wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When called to notify the family of a deadly wreck Tuesday, little did Utica Police Chief Timothy Myles know that one of the victims of the accident would be his 3rd cousin.
“When they told me who it was, it was just one of those things you just drop everything," said Chief Myles. "I just couldn’t believe it. I sat there and I just paused a moment. I was in disbelief because you see a person one day and the next they’re gone.”
Myles’ relative 25-year-old Felicia Wilson and her 4-year-old son Franklin died in the wreck on Highway 18 near Raymond.
Another passenger in the car, 23-year-old Latasha Bradley, also died from her injuries.
“They’re like family. This little community, it’s like family when you lose someone and they’re not the only one hurting, we are all hurting,” said Myles.
The Highway Patrol says the three were hit head-on by the driver of a Chevy Equinox, traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of that SUV has now been identified as 21-year-old Adrian Flynt of Crystal Springs.
She was airlifted and taken to UMMC and is listed in good condition.
In Utica, where everyone is known on a first name basis, this tragedy is hitting home.
Utica Mayor Kenneth Broome said,
“That’s a very tragic loss when you lose three people," said Utica Mayor Kenneth Broome. "We’re a small town. When you lose three it’s like losing part of your family. Everybody knew everybody. We all know everybody here in the town of Utica, everyone knows one another and we make sure we take care of one another. It’s a tragic loss for our little town.”
Two other people in a third vehicle involved in the wreck were not injured. The cause of the accident is now under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.