Hinds County School District holds active shooter drill

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though school is out, Hinds County School District campuses were full of people Thursday.
The district’s Safety Task Force hosted an active shooter drill Thursday morning at Gary Road Intermediate School.
Faculty and staff team up with first responders and act out how they would respond, in the event there is an active shooter on campus.
Once students and staff have been evacuated, they go to designated areas which are staffed with counselors, nurses and other support staff.
“Hinds County Public Schools are very proactive in their training with school shooter programs," said Ricky Moore, Hinds County EMA Director. "This started probably five years ago with a tabletop exercise and an hour and a half powerpoint and it went through the school district to where we had to do something.”
