Hattiesburg’s Dexter Jordan drafted by Astros in 16th round of MLB Draft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Houston Astros drafted former Hattiesburg High School infielder Dexter Jordan with the 496th pick in the 16th round of the 2019 MLB Draft on Wednesday.
During his career at Hattiesburg High School, Jordan was First Team All-Area and 2017 Perfect Game Underclass First Team All-American.
There were talks of Jordan getting selected in last year’s draft, but he decided to the college route instead and chose to play for Pearl River Community College.
Jordan finished his college career with a .284 batting average, 15 doubles, 18 home runs, and 66 RBIs.
