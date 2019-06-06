Four Rebels Selected on Day 3 of 2019 MLB Draft

Roth has also been a critical arm for the Rebels in 2019, as well as his first two seasons in an Ole Miss uniform. He has allowed a run in just two of his last 10 appearances, including a string of six straight scoreless outings from May 1 - May 22. Roth started the SEC Championship game victory over LSU in 2018, and he turned in a strong start in the SEC Tournament this year as well, going 4.2 innings with just four hits and three runs allowed to anchor a 5-3 victory over Georgia and send the Rebels to the conference title game for the second straight season.