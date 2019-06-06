First Alert Forecast: stormy periods continue Thursday

THURSDAY: Deep tropical moisture and an upper disturbance to the west will help to squeeze out rounds of showers and storms through Thursday. Keep the umbrellas handy throughout the day. Amid mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Rainfall amounts could be around 1-3″ in spots. A few strong storms, with gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado potential, exists through the afternoon hours. Tonight, expect a few showers and storms to continue with lows in the lower to middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Moisture continues to get pulled northward and squeezed out through your Friday. Expect more rounds of showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will break for a some sunshine breaks at times. A few gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Rainfall totals could be around 1-2″ in spots.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An slow moving upper disturbance will keep the weather unsettled through the upcoming weekend. Highs will rebound through the 80s into the weekend as scattered showers and storms continues in periods. We’ll keep chances elevated into the early parts of next week. Rainfall totals could be 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts, causing an exacerbation to the ongoing Yazoo Backwater flooding, as well as along the Mississippi River. High pressure will move in through mid-week, clearing the skies and drying out.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
