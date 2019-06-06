First Alert Forecast: stormy periods continue Thursday

THURSDAY: Deep tropical moisture and an upper disturbance to the west will help to squeeze out rounds of showers and storms through Thursday. Keep the umbrellas handy throughout the day. Amid mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Rainfall amounts could be around 1-3″ in spots. A few strong storms, with gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado potential, exists through the afternoon hours. Tonight, expect a few showers and storms to continue with lows in the lower to middle 70s.