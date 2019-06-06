Driver injured after semi-truck overturns on I-20 EB near Terry Rd.

By China Lee | June 5, 2019 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:50 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after the semi-truck he was driving overturned.

Jackson police are investigating the wreck that happened on I-20 eastbound near Terry Road.

The driver of the semi-truck is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the wreck may have been caused by a medical incident. The cause is still under investigation.

MDOT says that the exit ramp is blocked and will likely cause an impact to traffic for two and a half hours.

