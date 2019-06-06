Community holds vigil in Utica for car crash victims

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of Utica sang together to honor the lives of three people who died in Tuesday’s car crash in Raymond.
Between the lighting of candles and distribution of balloons, Pastor John Noel of Refuge Ministry remembered 25-year-old Felicia Wilson and her 4-year-old son Franklin.
“We’re really going to miss her. It’s going to be big adjustment to all of our lives,” said Noel.
23-year-old Latasha Bradley was in the car with the Wilsons when they crashed on Highway 18.
Other family members say they were surprised by the turnout and say it's time to hug their loved ones just a little tighter.
“Every time I seen Tasha, she was real nice and friendly. Felicia was the same way. We didn’t know it was going to happen like this. So I Pray everybody gonna be alright,” said Prissie Frazier, a relative.
