Black Family Summit offers tools and information to lift families out of poverty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Empowering families to end generational poverty is the focus of the Black Family Summit.
For seven years, Mississippi Families for Kids has hosted the event aimed at building the black middle class and uplifting low income communities.
The Black Family Summit brings together educational institutions, businesses, government and community agencies in a collaborative effort to address poverty.
Sessions included the role of Historically Black Colleges and Institutions and Rural Economic Development in lifting families out of poverty.
Jackson State University President Dr. William Bynum, Tougaloo College President Dr. Beverly Hogan, Dr. Curressia Brown and MS Valley State University Acting Deputy Chair Business Administration were on the panel discussing The Role and Legacy of HBCU’s in Building Black Wealth.
“Who are those staples in that community? Who are those who understand what the needs are and how can we invest in their development,” asked Tougaloo College President Dr. Beverly Hogan. “Whether it’s through financial education or whether it’s through professional training, those are the ones who are gonna stay in that community.”
Keynote speaker Pam Chatman was born in poverty in Bolivar County and became a news director in the Delta. She created and operates the Federal Express Experience which buses delta residents in six counties to Memphis daily for shifts at the international courier service.
“We’re creating opportunities to a dying community, to a poverty stricken area. Now we’re giving them back economic empowerment,” said Chatman. “Now they have a way to feed their families. Now they have a way to get houses.”
In 2018, Talk Poverty reported that 19.8 percent or more than 571,000 Mississippians live in poverty - 31.3 percent being African American.
Dr. Mary Nelums is a licensed Clinical Social Worker and Founder of the Mary Nelums Foundation. The organization provides scholarships to master level social workers.
She said the summit’s purpose is making economic development the core foundation for making sure families and communities change the way they are accustomed to functioning.
“They work with them around building financial wealth. They work with them around how do we change the image of our communities,” said Nelums. “That’s what this summit is all about is how do we begin to do this in our communities?"
The information offered during the summit is shared with families in low income communities through churches, non-profit agencies and participants.
