21 yr. old woman stabbed multiple times by boyfriend in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was stabbed multiple times in Flowood by her boyfriend Tuesday afternoon.
Police received the call around 2:54 p.m. and when officials arrived on the scene at East Metro Drive, they found the 21-year-old victim who has been identified as Rachael Sclater.
According to Sergeant Adam Nelson, the suspect and boyfriend of Sclater is 19-year-old Sean Hammer.
After stabbing his girlfriend, Hammer took her out of the vehicle and left the scene.
He was then captures and arrested by Pearl police near 106 Atkins Drive.
Sclater was taken by ambulance to River Oaks Hospital in Flowood.
Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said Hammer was taken to the Rankin County Detention Center where he faces aggravated domestic violence charges.
