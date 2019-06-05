Vicksburg buys new state-of-the-art crime fighting tools to help police keep city safe

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg and the police department are investing in new tech tools to fight crime in the city. They purchased two state-of-the-art solar powered surveillance trailers that will provide extra eyes on the streets.
“I think anything that will be an asset to the community that will help detour crime in a community is an asset to the residents and taxpayers,” said resident Peggy Fulghum.
Fulghum is part of many neighborhood watch programs in the city.
Police Chief Milton Moore showed her some new extra eyes in the sky Tuesday, that will be used to provide 24/7 surveillance and security in the city.
Chief Moore says the two new solar powered surveillance trailers are an investment that will go a long way in helping keep citizens safe -- and the mobile units are easy to use.
“Make sure the power switches are up, raise the boom and it starts recording automatically," said Chief Moore. “You have the live video being streamed to the police department and straight to our cell phones as well as the officials and Vicksburg City Hall. Even though we can’t be everywhere, we can see what’s happening.”
Moore says the surveillance trailers will be utilized to watch over big events and festivals as well as detour crime in high-crime areas in the city.
In fact, Moore says they can help alert police if a crime occurs and provide the video evidence to help in the investigation.
“If I see something illegal, I can directly call my officer instead of going through 911 and it will be a lot quicker,” he said.
“It is a shame people can’t behave themselves and do what they are supposed, so we have to go through these measures. I am so glad the city was able to get this piece of equipment to keep our community safe,” said Fulghum.
