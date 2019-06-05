Two more arrests made in deadly Millsaps Avenue shooting

Respectively: 24-year-old Eugene Mays, 25-year-old Jaylon Anderson & 24-year-old Marquez Butler have been charged with capital murder; Source: JPD
By ShaCamree Gowdy | June 5, 2019 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:29 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made two more arrests in the deadly shooting that happened on Millsaps Avenue in May.

Twenty-five-year old Jaylon Anderson and 24-year-old Marquez Butler have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Both suspects were denied bond at their initial court appearance.

The incident happened on May 16, when 34-year-old Bobby Ward was shot inside his home in the 300 block of Millsaps Avenue. He later died from his injuries.

Twenty-four-year-old Eugene Mays was arrested May 21 and also charged with capital murder in the incident.

Robbery is believed to be the motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

