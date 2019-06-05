Two more arrests made in deadly Millsaps Avenue shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made two more arrests in the deadly shooting that happened on Millsaps Avenue in May.
Twenty-five-year old Jaylon Anderson and 24-year-old Marquez Butler have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Both suspects were denied bond at their initial court appearance.
The incident happened on May 16, when 34-year-old Bobby Ward was shot inside his home in the 300 block of Millsaps Avenue. He later died from his injuries.
Twenty-four-year-old Eugene Mays was arrested May 21 and also charged with capital murder in the incident.
Robbery is believed to be the motive.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.