Two adults, 4-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 in Raymond

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised just after 5 p.m. of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Port Gibson Road just outside of the Raymond city limits.
Preliminary reports indicate that a Toyota Camry and a Nissan Sentra were traveling eastbound and a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound. The Equinox and the Nissan Sentra collided head on. The Camry swerved to avoid the crash, and struck a utility pole on the eastbound shoulder.
The driver of the Equinox was injured and transported by Life-Flight to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.
The three occupants of the Nissan Sentra all died as a result of their injuries. They’ve been identified as 23-year-old Latasha D. Bradley, the driver of the vehicle. Twenty-five-year-old Felicia D. Wilson, the front passenger and 4-year-old Franklin D. Wilson, the right passenger and Wilson’s son. Each of the victims was from Utica.
Neither of the occupants of the Camry were injured in the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation and is pending results.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.