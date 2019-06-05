Rain systems likely to prolong backwater flooding in Warren County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s now expected to take longer to drain out water from backwater flooding in the Mississippi Delta than once thought.
In fact, according to experts, the flood will get worse before it gets better.
This week the Army Corp of Engineers says storms are expected to drop up to six inches of rain in that region in the next week. That could push the backwater levels up to between 98.5 to 99 feet.
The previous highest crest there was 98.2 feet.
They are also having to close the Steele Bayou Drainage Structure due to the Mississippi River also rising. The river is expected to crest on June 12th, and then slowly fall over the next 28 days.
The river has now been above flood stage for 107 days.
“This is a very long duration flood," said Sheriff Martin Pace. "It’s one that has affected a lot of people. It’s effected Vicksburg, Warren County, commerce. A lot of farmers are not going to put anything in the ground this year, therefore it does not only effect their bottom line it affects all the employees that work for them.”
The significance of the closure of the Steele Bayou Gates is that is the only way for the backwater to drain out.
Right now the Mississippi River is expected to rise above that level.
Closing the gates will prevent river water from backing up into that region, and making their flood worse.
