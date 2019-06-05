Pearl schools offer free summer meals

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - School is out, but kids can still get a free meal this summer thanks to the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.
The Pearl Public School District kicked off their summer feeding program on Monday, May 28th.
The district is serving free breakfast and lunch at Pearl High School to anyone 18 years old and under.
The goal is to ensure children continue to have access to nutritious food during the summer months.
"It's important for kids to continue to get these nutritious meals that the parents may not be able to afford to provide, or may not be able to provide the constant nutrition that we provide during the school year as well," said Alyson Gillum, Director of Child Nutrition for Pearl Public Schools.
PPSD’s summer feeding program runs through June 28th.
Other schools in Mississippi are also serving free meals this summer.
To find a location near you, text “summer meals” to 977-79 click here.
