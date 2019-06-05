Pearl police officer involved in two-vehicle wreck while responding to emergency

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl Police Officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon while responding to an emergency call. Officials say that the officer had lights and sirens activated at the time.
The officer was not injured, but was taken to a local health clinic to be checked out. An ambulance transported the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near 2603 Old Brandon Road in front of the Colonial Terrace Apartments. The officer was responding with lights and sirens to a woman with a knife call on Ramona Drive. As traffic slowed on Old Brandon Road, a Chevrolet Malibu turned in front of the officer’s SUV to enter the apartment complex when the accident occurred.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. It is Pearl Police Department policy that any accidents involving members of the department are investigated by an outside agency.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.