Oxford aldermen approve officers’ resignations

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford Board of Alderman approved the resignations of two Oxford officers at a meeting Tuesday evening.
Oxford Mayor Robin Tannehill confirms that Collins Bryant and Ryan Winters were the officers that submitted resignations.
Attorney Carlos Moore said these resignations came in the aftermath of the murder of Dominique Clayton.
Moore represents Clayton’s family and believes the resignations are related to her murder, but neither the city nor Oxford police have confirmed that at this time.
Police say Clayton was killed by former Oxford officer Matthew Kinne May 19. Kinne has since been denied bond.
Kinne and Clayton were in a romantic relationship, according to the victim’s family.
